New Bike Cargo Panniers Aim to Encourage More People to Travel Sustainably

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/04/2019 --In an admirable effort to get more people to embrace sustainable, eco-friendly transportation options, like riding bicycles, Ebike Cargo has designed convenient, secure saddleboxes to make bikes even more functional and efficient. Called Velockers, these handy and lightweight lockers can attach to virtually any bike, including those of the electric variety, giving it plenty of cargo space for running errands, commuting to the office or just riding around town.



While many people ride bikes to commute to their jobs, a common complaint among cyclists is having nowhere to store their daily essentials, forcing them to wear hefty backpacks, leaving their backs sweaty and their shirts wrinkled when they arrive at their destination, not to mention adding to the difficulty of their ride. Ebike Cargo aims to change that by providing cyclists with a place to store their belongings while they ride, without compromising their balance or safety.



Made from durable, high-quality aluminum, these lockers are weather-resistant, helping to keep the rider's belongings safe and dry, even in inclement weather. The cargo boxes are lockable as well, so there is no need to worry about anything getting stolen while the cyclist is away from the bike. Users also have the option of removing the secure lids to tote children or pets for fun rides around the neighborhood.



Velockers are currently available in two sizes to suit the user's needs, Velocker SPORT and Velocker MAX, and they come with all necessary hardware for attaching them to the bike rack. The lockers are designed to be compatible with most standard and aftermarket bike racks, making them suitable for just about any style of bike. They come with a one-year warranty and are easily recyclable.



To help bring Velockers to bikers everywhere, Ebike Cargo has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo with a funding goal of $50,000. Campaign contributors can get a Velocker SPORT, the smaller of the two sizes, for just $165, which is 25 percent off the expected retail price. For $255, they can get a Velocker MAX, also at 25 percent off. Ebike Cargo expects to begin shipping the products out to consumers in November 2019 and can ship anywhere in the world.