New Biodegradable Toothbrush That Saves Teeth and the Planet Debuts on Kickstarter

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/08/2021 --Millions of plastic toothbrushes enter landfills every year and stay there despite recycling programs already in place; the recycling process itself can be polluting. Recyclers find it difficult to separate recyclable from nonrecyclable plastics, which causes the product – like a plastic toothbrush - to be a useless addition to landfills.



The GullariBrush breaks the cycle of waste. Gullari's replaceable heads help people save money and the environment. That's because the GullariBrush is made using a PLA "bioplastic" compound. PLA gets produced from fermented plant starch such as fermented corn or sugarcane that is naturally biodegradable, unlike cheap plastic toothbrushes.



The GullariBrush is as friendly to the mouth as it is to the environment. Research conducted on the best bristle stiffness shows that most people prefer a soft to medium stiffness when choosing a toothbrush. GullariBrush follows this guideline by having bristle stiffness that is comfortable, not too hard, and not too soft.



Going further, the GullariBrush bristles are infused with activated charcoal giving them an elegant smoky black feel. Charcoal is widely known for its cleansing properties in all circles of medicine and nutrition. The result is the deepest cleaning thanks to the charcoal-infused bristles.



Another brilliant design feature is the fact the bristles themselves are made of silicone. Silicone bristles are the most hygienic material when it comes to oral care. Therefore, they are ultra-soft to the touch, extremely durable, 100% waterproof, and naturally bacteria resistant. If one has sensitive teeth or gums, Gullari bristles are gentle and safe in even the most sensitive situations. Altogether, one GullariBrush head lasts around 6 months, which is one of the longest-lasting bristles out there.



The deepest discounts and widest array choices are available while supplies on a first come, first-served basis.



The Gullari Toothbrush on Kickstarter - https://bit.ly/3z6hErJ