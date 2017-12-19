New Blockchain Development Platform and Proof of Competition

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/19/2017 --Higher Edge Software, the company behind the software development platform, RadJav, is building a next generation blockchain based platform for rapid application development (RAD), smart contracts, and Dapps. The system is designed to support the development and commercial scale use of highly secure decentralized applications, globally.



Radjav is working to resolve several big issues on a single platform, one of most important being scalability that is currently holding blockchain technologies back from reaching their true potential. For example – credit card networks today are able to process approximately 20,000 transactions per second; Facebook can process about 52,000 likes per second, and the financial services industry, principally in trading, can process approximately 100,000 transactions per second. In comparison, Bitcoin can only process about 3 transactions per second because of its block size, while Ethereum is able to accommodate 20 per second. So, one of RadJav's primary objectives is to resolve scalability by implementing a policy and performance based smart routing architecture which allows developers and the handling of transactions to efficiently scale to millions of users with a new consensus methodology called "Proof of Competition".



Nathanael Coonrod, founder of RadJav and Higher Software, stated "Everybody utilizing blockchain technology is building decentralized organizations, smart businesses and the next big thing with this tech. However, we're taking a radically different approach to first support the broader developer community, not only with blockchain technology, but also with an infrastructure that improves client to server security and enables rapid application development of native apps. Our platform is designed with ease of use and simplicity in mind and provides a value-driven trusted environment that has lightning fast throughput."



Coonrod further explains, "RadJav will completely realign the development process for smart contracts and Dapps with its new Blockchain platform. RadJav will allow applications to be developed, tested, and deployed quicker, more securely, and less expensively than current systems. It will provide libraries, databases, testing, and synchronization across devices and systems in a highly scalable fashion where developers can focus on creating highly functional benefit rich applications, and no longer have to concern themselves with interoperability, security, and using multiple third-party platforms to create an application."



So, what makes RadJav so different?



- Developers can create desktop apps, mobile apps, and web apps all using the same code



- Easy-to-use tools will be available to developers enabling them to create highly secure apps faster and more efficiently



- Our new consensus methodology, Proof-of-Competition, forces nodes to compete against each other over processing and throughput performance (best up time, lowest latency, the fastest processing power, etc.)



- Once RadJav's v2 blockchain is established, it will never have to fork since all nodes will store the code that is executed, and can vote on new code to be used



- Future launch of a 3D engine for creating virtual environments and games



Currently RadJav has a MVP released that developers can start using today. Higher Edge Software rolled out this initial version for developer experimentation and feedback as to what can be improved upon, new features, and functionality. The first version of the blockchain is easy for the developers to connect to with just a few lines of code. Additionally, developers can create native Windows and HTML5 apps that utilize the same JavaScript code.



Since RadJav is a software development platform, version 2 of its blockchain will be built using RadJav itself. This gives the community an additional layer of flexibility as to how the blockchain will develop since the code can be stored on the blockchain itself, then updated as necessary when the community votes on it. With this in place, there won't ever be a need to fork.



About RadJav

RadJav is a software development platform and next generation blockchain built for developers by developers to provide the rapid development of Apps, Dapps, and Smart Contracts for commercial enterprises on a global scale. RadJav and its XRJ utility token is a breakthrough technology based upon a unique blockchain, rapid application development platform, decentralized datacenter, and Proof of Competition network.



