Woodland Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/20/2015 --In the new bestseller, Yes Yes Hell No, Brian Whetten helps readers discover what it takes to create an extraordinary life – one where they can make a difference, have amazing relationships, achieve their dreams, live their life's purpose, and experience great happiness. Whetten told the press: "You have to be able to:



1) Make Big Decisions. A big decision is a choice where the stakes are high and you feel conflicted about the alternatives.



2) Create Big Wins. A big win is a goal that's heartfelt, specific, and scary. It's a dream or a desire that matters so much it frightens you and



3) Make Friends With Your Fears. The problem with big wins and big decisions is that they trigger your fears. And the harder you fight against those fears, the stronger they become. Instead, your opportunity is to release the inner conflict by learning how to turn your fears into some of your most trustworthy friends. This book contains what may be the single most powerful and reliable tool there is for developing these three skills. This tool works in a wide range of areas. It's free, fun, and non-fattening. Plus it creates remarkable results."



In "Yes Yes Hell No!", readers will learn how to create more of everything they most want in life, including: how to release the fears that have been holding them back, how to reliably harness the power of intuition, the keys to creating amazing relationships, how to find purpose, the practical power of faith, and even the meaning of life. While this book contains a great deal of valuable information, its greatest power is as a technology for transformation. Each chapter in the book includes one or more questions and exercises.



To get additional value from this book, there is a downloadable companion guide available at www.YesYesHellNo.com.



About Brian Whetten

By the age of 30, Brian Whetten had received a Ph.D. in computer science from UC Berkeley, raised $20 million for two high tech startups, become an internationally known academic and speaker, made and lost millions three times – and burnt out twice. He had gone from "being the one in high school that the chess team made fun of" to seemingly having it all. Yet he felt miserable. In the midst of an emotional and spiritual crisis, he began reaching out for help, and found his worldview shaken to its core. This led to six years of deep inner work and a M.A. in Spiritual Psychology from the University of Santa Monica.



Today, Brian delights in doing business in a different, more loving, more purpose filled way – and in helping others do the same. He specializes in supporting entrepreneurs and executives as they build companies that create both money and meaning. He writes the conscious business column for the Huffington Post and is the author of the book Yes Yes Hell No! The Little Book for Making Big Decisions and Selling By Giving. Over the last 8 years, he has coached dozens of the top transformational leaders in the industry, and supported thousands of purpose-driven professionals on their journey to six and seven figure success.



Brian admits that what really excites him is his family. He lives in Los Angeles with his wife Nicole, where they spend much of their time wondering how their daughters can be so cute.



Yes Yes Hell No! The Little Book for Making Big Decisions is available on Amazon.com.



Get a Copy Now: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00QZCYK1W



CONTACT:

Chelsea Burns

818-516-8809

chelsea@corecoaching.org