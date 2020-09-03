New Book by Roberto Martins Says Companies Can Grow After the Pandemic with the Right Brand Strategy

Sao Paulo, Brazil -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/03/2020 --BrandingLeaks blog has proudly announced that the all-new book by consultant and serial entrepreneur, Roberto Martins is released worldwide as from September 1. The book is titled The Journey of Branding-Align With The Best Global Brands, and the author has combined 30 years of professional experience, learning, and practicing as a financial executive, consultant, advisor, and university professor with years of consulting to discuss some of the most critical areas in the main fundamentals for the creation and management of brands. Roberto Martins is a lifetime consultant and serial entrepreneur with empirical knowledge in nearly every industry and sector, and this book is his refreshing approach to the subject of corporate branding--which includes, amongst other things, 'leadership,' 'management,' and 'psychological warfare.' Besides, the book is a systematic and comprehensive framework with precise know-how of successful business strategies, brand development, and management standards.



"Marketing and sales strategy needs to be supported by implementing the "brand differential," compatible with all business resources, regardless of its size, location, or activity. This will ensure that no mistakes are made in creating and managing local and global brands," said Roberto Martins while talking about the book's theme. "The rules are the same; the determinants are the change and adaption capacity, which must be overcome with creativity and extraordinary efforts, with precise management of all corporation's tangible and intangible resources," he added. Also, according to the author, only then will companies be able to survive, grow, and add value to their business and society at large. This hard task requires study, effort, and resilience.



The book's and blog's valuable assets aim to make things easier by guiding entrepreneurs to equip themselves better for the challenges imposed by the never-ending growing global competition, especially in the post-pandemic economic crises. The outcome is to expand into new markets by captivating the sympathy and attention of consumers aiming to ascend to be among the best and valuable global brands.



The Journey of Branding was also developed with a productive strategy, which the author calls "going on learning." It aligns the book's critical parameters with reinforced insightful short and objective articles on the BrandingLeaks blog, a digital sub-brand created to provide free support to readers. The blog offers continual up-to-date information and resources to rely on when dealing with ongoing brand marketing, communication, and selling. Therefore, the combination of primary and advanced principles have been implemented, to serve as a valuable resource in developing and managing a competitive breakthrough branding strategy, especially amidst the 2020 post-pandemic economic crisis.



About Roberto Martins

Roberto Martins is a former financial executive and a respected entrepreneur, professor, and author of six books on brand management and intangible assets valuation. He is also a strategic counselor and advisor, with about thirty years of experience.



