New Book Delves Into the Trend of DNA Discovery

Detroit, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/10/2018 --As technology continues to advance, DNA testing has become more affordable than ever before. In recent years, personal DNA testing to learn about a person's heritage and predisposed health risks has become a popular trend, spawning TV shows, documentaries, books and more. This trend is especially popular among those who were adopted as children and have no information about their biological parents.



Author Montez DeCarlo is working on a new book, titled Now I Know Why My Feet Are White: A DNA Discovery of Undeniable Roots. The book aims to expose the world of commercial genetic testing, including the pros and cons of the practice. Throughout the book, DeCarlo will examine the stories of various people who have gone through the process.



Each person's story will come to life with brilliant detail that truly captures the emotional turmoil of discovering one's ancestry. The goal is for the readers to fully understand the roller coaster of emotions that these people go through. The book will also examine common criticism and support for commercial genetic testing, painting a complete picture of this burgeoning industry.



DeCarlo intends to self-publish his book, as he has done with the previous books he has written. His past experience in this area will help to streamline the process, eliminating many potential complications.



To accomplish his goal, DeCarlo has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter with a funding goal of $15,000. The campaign will run until April 28. The funds will be used to complete the research necessary to write the book, as well as covering the costs of a secluded retreat while writing the book. Additional funds will go towards the editing, publishing and marketing requirements.



Those who contribute to the campaign will be rewarded for their donations. Those who back the campaign with $25 or more will receive a signed copy of the book when it goes to print. For contributions of $50 or more, backers will be eligible to attend a book release event in their local area. They'll also receive a signed copy of the book. DeCarlo aims to deliver these rewards by December 2018.