New Book Explains How Companies Can Cash In on Innovations and Patents

Business Success Through Innovation shows which companies (U.S. and foreign) and universities are most active in obtaining U.S. patents, the technology categories in which most patent activity occurs, and how each of the 50 states ranks in terms of patent activity, education level, and median income.



Written from a business perspective, the book contains nearly 200 charts of valuable, competitive U.S. patent information and explains how to formulate your own game plan for success.



Although approximately 80% of the U.S. economy is now service based, it is still the world’s largest with a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of approximately $14 trillion. That is about three times larger than Japan’s GDP (which ranks second) and about four times larger than Germany’s or China’s. Business Success Through Innovation explains how the United States maintains its edge: about 75% of the value of publicly traded U.S. companies is in intangible assets rather than plant or equipment. Innovation and the control of innovations through legal mechanisms, particularly patents, are imperative for companies and entrepreneurs hoping to succeed in today’s economy.



About the Authors

David E. Rogers is a patent attorney and partner with Squire, Sanders & Dempsey L.L.P., one of the world's largest international law firms. David practices patent, trademark, trade dress and unfair competition law and has been a featured speaker on patent and trademark topics in the United States and abroad.



Amy L. Hartzer is the President of IsoPatent LLC. She has a BS in Marketing from Indiana University, an MBA from Michigan State University and more than 23 years of experience in both consumer and business marketing. She has worked in a variety of roles including Director of Brand Management, Director of Customer Retention, and Vice President of Marketing for companies ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500 including Southwestern Bell, General Motors OnStar, and Cooper Industries.

