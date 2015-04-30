New Book for First-Time Dads Gives a Down-to-Earth Look at the Three Trimesters of Men

Irvine, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/30/2015 --With workplaces seeing paternity leave as the new norm a newly released parenting book is right on time. Written for fathers by a father, "Pregnancy and Men: Your First Step Toward a Great Parenthood" is an every-man's look at life in the daddy zone. The men's health book is written by first-time author Pratik Patil who is an Internet ad man with a master's degree in computer science from USC. Not a medical guide to parenting, Patil's book is a homage to the men who support their ladies day-in and day-out on the harrowing road to baby makes three.



Designed to give first-timers a down-to-earth look at what being a dad entails, the book starts with making plans for pregnancy. In fourteen chapters the dynamic dad discusses his thoughts on pregnancy from a man's perspective. Having a look at what he calls the "trimesters of men" Patil gives advice on how expectant fathers can take care of their own physical and mental health. He assures dads that preparing their own bodies to promote a successful pregnancy is ultimately useful and create long lasting positive health benefits for their new child. Given in plain-spoken truths not too often shared Patil has a mission: He wants to get expectant fathers involved in the process early and enjoy an exceptional attitude while they're at it.



Patil said about the parenting book for men, "Parenting takes a lot from both partners. But having a dad's involvement in child's life from beginning makes a positive difference in their psychology. It makes them more confident and it also helps build very strong family bonds. The bonds built in their formative years are key to what a child will enjoy their entire lives. I think that's what parenting is. A better parent makes a better family. A better family makes a better community and pregnancy is where it all starts. So preparing and planning for the pregnancy with a positive mindset, and a better attitude, is super important and that's the message worth spreading."



Much to the happiness of his readers Patil broadened his vision. Lon G. Alexander, a reader who recently purchased the book in paperback on Amazon said, "This is not a regular 'daddy' book. It made me more responsible and positive for sure." And Collette H. Sims adds, "Very thought provoking! The book doesn't just give you information, it makes you think, it makes you talk with your wife."



About Pratik Patil

Pratik Patil is the author of "Pregnancy and Men: Your First Step Toward a Great Parenthood". Written from a father's perspective the book explores pre-pregnancy plans, pregnancy, nutrition, sleep, delivery and the importance of balance in all things.



Information:



Paperback available for $5.99 at: http://www.amazon.com/Pregnancy-Men-First-Toward-Parenthood/dp/1503138410/ref=tmm_pap_title_0



Kindle available May 1st at: http://www.amazon.com/Pregnancy-Men-First-Toward-Parenthood-ebook/dp/B00W8GZBK8/ref=tmm_kin_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&sr=&qid=



GoodReads: https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/25278965-pregnancy-and-men



Contact:

Pratik Patil

Author

pratikspace@nadkhula.com

213-254-8133



Website:

http://www.nadkhula.com



Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/pregnancyandmen