New Book Grimlocke Chronicles Makes Many Readers Scared to Sleep Without the Lights On

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/15/2016 --Amazon, the largest online shopping network is pleased to announce in conjunction with author Nicholas Paschall that they have added a new horror book to their shopping platform. The book is titled Grimlocke Chronicles, which is a book that contains 37 short stories, with many of them putting hairs on the back of the readers neck.



There has not been many horror books released this year, and those that have been released have not made much of a splash. However, Grimlocke Chronicles has quickly gained a reputation as a must-read book, with many book reviewers calling Nicholas book chilling, exciting, and hard to put down. The author wanted to put a book together that contained short stories that would take the reader on a journey, one that many may not be willing to take if they are easily scared.



Nicholas Paschall is not stranger to the world of making people jump with his writing, and now, with the release of his latest offering Grimlocke Chronicles, the author is challenging Amazon customers to buy his book and go to sleep with both eyes firmly shut.



Each story is carefully written by Nicholas to draw the reader in. The style of writing makes the reader feel they are a part of the story, standing there hand in hand with the reader as the chilling story unfolds.



For those that are brave enough to read the book, it is available as a Kindle download, which allows the reader to get their hands on the set of stories without delay.



Author Nicholas Paschall said: "I wanted to write something that would put people on the edge, and give them sleepless nights wondering if the story is real."



The continued five-star reviews on Amazon shows how well received the book has been. One reader called Jaime Hudson left a five-star review which said:



"A truly exciting and visceral collection of horror stories, many with an unexpected (by me) twist of an ending. If you love bone-chilling, hairy-scary tales, I can highly recommend this book to you!"



To learn more about Grimlocke Chronicles, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Grimlocke-Chronicles-Nicholas-Paschall-ebook/dp/B01EQLLV4M?ie=UTF8&keywords=grimlocke%20chronciles&qid=1461560201&ref_=sr_1_fkmr0_1&s=books&sr=1-1-fkmr0#nav-subnav



About Nicholas Paschall

A horror author with tales clawing their way out of his skull, Nicholas Paschall has been in the business since 2011. Published in sixteen anthologies with one novel, he's made himself a name for short, descriptive tales with bursts of gore after the suspenseful buildup, along with stories that take a turn for the weird.