Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/27/2020 --Apostle Darlyn Turner, the Founder and President of The National Widows Association (NWA), has started trouble. By turning her experience into action, she has taken up the plight of millions of widows who stand at the threshold of emotional, spiritual, and financial poverty. How so? Through the release of her new book, "I Am Trouble - A Call to Widows to Disturb the Status Quo." Written from her own devastating story, the author brings hope, resources, and a new sense of identity to readers in two ways. First, the insightful book underscores a widow's grand mission - to pay hope forward by being someone else's answer. Second, it points to being supported by a community of likeminded people in direct pursuit of change.



Based on the scripture Luke 1:18, when a widow "troubled" the judge for justice, Turner speaks up for impoverished widows worldwide; currently, an overwhelming statistic of 50%. As the former wife of a megachurch Pastor, Turner is all too familiar with the silent suffering of widows. She knows firsthand, the suffering is often hidden by smiles and, therefore, generally undetected.



She said, "The sudden death of my husband at the age of 67 left me utterly devastated. However, it was my greatest pain that birthed my greatest purpose. I saw how I had overlooked the pain and the devastation of the widows that surrounded me, and frankly, I was disgusted with myself. I had to open the conversation about widowhood. I had to do something to help."



A biblical guide to taking care of widows on the familial, community, and governmental levels, "I Am Trouble" is a direct response to the positive work of the NWA. The nonprofit organization is a beacon of hope that helps widows through charity in the best sense of the word. For a donation of at least $13, the NWA will provide a copy of the book to a widow so she can rebuild her life and gain support through their community.



"The book is meant to awaken not just the widow, but their families, society, and the government. We want all concerned to address their responsibility. God's Word tells us to honor the widow, not ignore them. Surely, hope is forged in the struggle; however, let's link arms with the widows in our lives so they can actively help others to overcome as well," Turner adds.



For more information, visit http://www.thenwaonline.com.



About The National Widows Association

The National Widows Association is a 501c3 organization and a division of Billionaire Minds, Inc. Among other benefits, the association helps widows by connecting them with the right resources to help restructure their lives.



