New Book Promises to Entertain While Poking Fun at the American Dream

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/24/2019 --Author Sameer Garach is working on a new novella that is a parody of the American Dream. Inspired by Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, which was written to parody British customs and traditions during an earlier period, this new novella is set in modern times. It takes aim at the classic idea of the American Dream, as well as at American corporate culture.



The story follows a young boy named Dakota. While out playing hopscotch, he inadvertently falls into a fantasy world. While there, he meets a variety of strange creatures who echo the American people. The book will appeal to audiences young and old, as the story will be easy enough for young readers to understand, yet full of depth and nuance to satisfy adults as well.



While the author has not yet revealed the title and cover art for the book, they are currently in progress. He is also working with a weekly critique group to help refine the story and get it fully ready for print. However, he would also like to bring in some professional editors to ensure the final content is of top quality.



To help achieve this goal and get the book ready to deliver to readers in the United States and around the world, he has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo with a funding goal of $2,000. The campaign will run through the beginning of September, giving it plenty of time to bring in the necessary funds. Once funded, Garach will be able to finalize the content of the novella, as well as the title and cover art so that he can move forward with printing.



Those who contribute to the campaign can get an autographed copy of the book once it is published for just $15. For $25, they'll get a signed copy of the book, as well as Garach's previous novel, The Bull Option. This novel is a fast-paced financial thriller that is geared towards adult readers. Backers can also opt to have their names listed in the new book as major contributors.



With all things going according to plan, Garach expects to be ready to publish the book sometime during the first half of 2020. Campaign backers should expect to receive their rewards by the end of May 2020.