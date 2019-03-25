New Book Promises to Help People Unleash Their Untapped Brilliance

Fresno, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/25/2019 --Ignite Press announced the release of Free the Genius: How the Very Best Grow Their Meaning, Mission, and Contribution by leadership and business coach David Martin.



The book is available on Amazon at https://amzn.to/2GWu10X



Free the Genius explores the concept of unleashing your untapped brilliance in order to amplify your impact on the world. The book acts as a field manual, navigating you through the proper steps needed to successfully free your genius with the help of David's years of consulting expertise to guide you.



"Many of the ideas in this book run counter to modern day 'common sense,'" says David, "theories that most people have come to accept…yet hold us back."



To celebrate the launch of the book, the Kindle version of the book will be on sale for 99 cents for a limited time.



David Martin is a business coach and consultant for leaders preparing to transform their business—leaders who are ready to go faster or further than their organizations and systems may be prepared for. For over two decades, he's been guiding Fortune 50 executives and entrepreneurs (the visionaries who can see around corners) through the business and people challenges that predictably occur when driving to a new destination. David and his team have guided thousands of business leaders across North and South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia in discovering and accessing the untapped genius in themselves and their companies. David also shares essential lessons for leaders through his popular blog posts, training programs, and speeches. His use of stories and metaphors helps people move quickly from frustrated visionary to connected, purposeful leader.



Visit Amazon at https://amzn.to/2GWu10X to purchase the book and to learn more!



For booking information, visit https://www.davidmartinco.com/



