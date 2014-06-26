New Book Release-a Peace in Time, by Author Herschel Waller

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/26/2014 --Herschel Waller’s, A Peace in Time is an intimate tale of love and hate across a century and a half and of the meting out of justice for a vicious murder.



When Teresa Walker reluctantly visits an old cemetery in the small East Texas town of Balfour she has a sudden vision of Sarah Bollinger, a young girl buried there 150 years ago. Teresa’s husband Granger is at first skeptical about her experience. However, she feels driven to determine what happened to Sarah and he agrees to help with the investigation.



The Walkers form an uneasy alliance with Jack McAlester, an engineer from San Francisco, who is summoned to Balfour by a series of curious letters. Teresa finds herself unnaturally drawn to this handsome but devious stranger.



As they investigate the mystery of Sarah’s death, they seek the assistance of Phyllis Runyon, the sophisticated current resident of the plantation house where Sarah once lived. Their unraveling of the dark family secret concerning the true identity of Sarah's murderer leads to the discovery of a hidden treasure and to an exciting climax at the original crime scene.



About Herschel Waller

Herschel Waller's thirty-eight year career as a petroleum engineer included numerous positions in the States and in Norway and Egypt. Now retired, he is exploring his life-long interest in writing by authoring A Peace in Time, which is set in his native East Texas. Though this is his first novel, he has also written several short stories. He now lives with his wife in Fulshear, Texas, just west of Houston.



The ebook version of A Peace in Time, ISBN 9781622876334, published by First Edition Design Publishing, is available on-line wherever ebooks are sold. The 200 page paperback version, ISBN 9781622876327 is published by First Edition Design Publishing and distributed worldwide to online booksellers.