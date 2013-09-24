New Book Release - "Brain Up, Hybrids", by Dee Gragg

Alamogordo, NM -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/24/2013 --“Brain Up, Hybrids”, by Dee Gragg



These second generation human/alien hybrids are training to keep humans from destroying Earth with nuclear weapons. Their training teaches them how to penetrate the human brain in order to change it. The hybrids use Brain Synchronization to assist their training. Although it isn't sex, it is more fun. When the hybrids excel in their training, they are rewarded with a ride on the Funicator.



However, when we exploded the first atomic bomb, they were 1,000 years into a "normal" 5,000 year plan for the acquisition of the Earth. Now their plan needs to include an emergency action plan for saving the Earth or there would be no home to acquire.



Dee Gragg has written three other books: “A Simple Explanation of UFOs”, “A Simple Explanation of Crop Circles, and “A Simple Explanation of Extraterrestrials (ETs)”



He has conducted extensive research of other authors' experiences with humans who have been abducted by ETs. He has also conducted interviews of humans who have been abducted by ETs and is an authority on the extraterrestrial/human hybrid breeding program.



Dee Gragg has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering and is a licensed Registered Professional Engineer (Ret). Gragg is also an active member of the Alamogordo Writers Group where they meet twice a month to read, share and help each other.



The ebook version of “Brain Up, Hybrids”, ISBN 9781622873869, published by First Edition Design Publishing, is available on-line wherever ebooks are sold.



