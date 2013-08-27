Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2013 --For Immediate Release – (Los Angeles, California. – August 30th, 2013) “Dudes, Change Your Ways in 90 Days!”, by Jack Benza, is a new program that is really catching on. Whether is it drinking, smoking, drugs, gambling, losing weight or spending your money with nothing to show for it, ”Dudes” will show you the way!



This is a process that helps people get back control of their lives. Tools are provided from the beginning, including information about the Redemption Bracelet. This bracelet is not something you buy from the program. This is something you create for you! Along with the rest of the tools in this book you get to test drive a new life for 90 days.



About Jack

Jack Benza grew up on Long Island and graduated from Rutgers University with a double major in writing and history, but developed a passion for acting. When he moved to Hollywood he was cast opposite Pamela Anderson in the hit television series V.I.P. and a recurring role as the Photographer on Days of Our Lives. Jack is best known for appearing as a contestant on 45 different game/Reality shows where he has won over $100,000 including 2 new cars and becoming the Grand Champion on Whammy Press Your Luck. This all lead to Jack getting his first book published titled So You Wannabe on Reality TV.



Visit Jack at - www.jackbenza.com