New Book Release - Easy out on Third: Raising a Child with Special Needs, by Author Mary Beth Czubay

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/27/2014 --Mary Beth Czubay, Easy Out On Third: Raising A Child With Special Needs, addresses the day-to-day fears and doubts of a special needs caregiver.



If you met Bobby, you might not even realize he's disabled, at first.



If you spent a few minutes with him, you would realize Bobby is a little slow or delayed. It's as if Bobby is a ten- or eleven-year-old, in a thirteen-year-old's body. His brain is always a couple of years behind his body. Bobby was born with a club foot, mild cerebral palsy, and has developed other delays and disabilities. He is also very tall for his age, so Bobby appears even older, which only makes it harder.



This is a story about Bobby, a child with special needs, and the joys and challenges that come along with raising them. It's about helping them fit in and to feel like they belong in the world.



Czubay is quoted—“But this is also my story. My other children have grown, but I doubt Bobby will ever be able to live on his own. I fear what will become of him after my husband and I are gone. Friends and family, including his older brothers, assure me they will care for him, but I don't think any of them realize the enormous responsibility. My story is a journey many have taken, but few have chosen. So, take this journey with me, and at the end of it may it offer you hope and inspiration.”



About Mary Beth Czubay

Mary Beth Czubay lives on Long Island with her husband, Steve, and their children. After twenty-five years in the professional workplace, she was forced to put her career on hold to focus on her own health problems, and those of her son, Bobby. As a breast cancer survivor, and the mother of a child with special needs, she prides herself on turning negatives in to positives.



Easy Out On Third is her first book. Her hope is that her story will help and inspire people with similar challenges, and change the way the world looks at people with special needs.



The ebook version of Easy Out On Third: Raising A Child With Special Needs, ISBN 9781622874668, published by First Edition Design Publishing, is available on-line wherever ebooks are sold. The 274 page print book version, ISBN 9781622874675, was published by First Edition Design Publishing and distributed worldwide to online booksellers.