NEW BOOK RELEASE - Expiry Date 25000 Days, by Author Michael Kuzilny

Melbourne, Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2014 --Michael Kuzilny’s, Expiry Date 25000 Days reminds us - We all have an expiry date! How many days have you got left?



Michael Kuzilny is a high profile Defense lawyer in Australia. As a former cop, he saw more human blood than he thought possible for one man. From fatal car accidents, to gruesome suicides and homicides Michael realized none of those people who died knew it was their last day on the planet. "Expiry Date 25000 Days" is a handbook that reminds us all that life is a short and impermanent journey and we should celebrate each day before it is too late. These guiding principles will help you live life to the fullest, shrug off adversity, and become a happier, calmer and kinder person. And you just might end up more fun to be around as well.



As human beings, we all go through tough times. In this handbook, Michael explains the ways in which everything can turn out for our greatest benefit if we stay content and surrender to the flow of the universe. This handbook contains powerful lessons on how to stop worrying so much, and to live a life of greater contentment and long-lasting success.



Whether you are struggling in your business life, your personal life, your family life or your love life; this simple and easy to read handbook is a must read to re-boot your operating system. Expiry Date 25000 is a hard hitting, practical guide on how to live every day of this brief journey called life with less fear and more joy.



About Michael Kuzilny

Michael Kuzilny has worked in the criminal justice system for over 30 years. He has dedicated his life to helping people through tough times and has a genuine passion to make a difference. He is the author of Bitter & Twisted Cops & Crooks, and Success: You can make it. He has shared his experiences and life lessons with millions of viewers on National TV, and has spoken in front of large audience in virtually every major industry. Michael is available for speaking engagements globally and can be contacted at mk@mklawfirm.com.au



The ebook version of Expiry Date 25000 Days, ISBN 9781622875337, published by First Edition Design Publishing, is available on-line wherever ebooks are sold.