New Book Release - Heart Wrenching Crossroads, by Shailesh J. Khatri, Are Three Moral Tales from India Questioning Today's Societal Values

Sarasota, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/26/2013 --Shailesh J. Khatri’s book Heart Wrenching Crossroads: 3 short stories that depict the good and evil of society and money, are three insightful commentaries on Indian society as well as the rest of the world.



These three modern short stories bring to mind the well-known Indian fables, The Miser and the Money Tree and The Farmer and the Money-lender. Like those tales, these stories are a skeptical look at money’s influence and power on society. Khatri pays particular attention to its influence on the family dynamic.



Khatri’s modern short stories have us contemplate such family issues as: properly guiding our children into their futures, the sacrifices we sometime must make for our children, and that learning does indeed continue beyond childhood.



Shailesh J. Khatri is formerly a lawyer, but now writes and invests for a living. Khatri’s Heart Wrenching Crossroads has achieved top 100 status in its first week in Amazon India in the following categories: Short Stories and Hot New Releases.



Congratulations Mr. Khatri!



