NEW BOOK RELEASE - Life Don't Have to End, by Author Cricket Barrazotto

Sarasota, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/23/2014 --Life Don't Have To End, by Cricket Barrazotto, shares the tragedy and triumph of personal stories from more than 60 courageous HIV positive men and women.



These contributors wanted their voices and stories to be inspirational to others. Readers are exposed to the raw and very real journeys of the book's contributors. Cricket Barrazotto spent a year teaching photography to several of the book's contributors. It is this photographic imagery that illustrates the book. This book speaks to the resiliency of the human spirit and body.



Over a two-year period, more than 60 courageous individuals from the JACQUES Initiative of the Institute of Human Virology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine dictated their personal life stories to Cricket Barrazotto, a friend to the JACQUES Initiative and photographer, for the purpose of compiling “Life Don't Have To End." Be sure to also visit the book’s website http://www.lifedonthavetoend.org/



About Cricket Barrazotto

Cricket Barrazotto and her husband live in Towson, Maryland. She is the mother of three adult sons, has one daughter-in-law, and a grandson. Her abiding faith is the core of all that she undertakes. Cricket is the founder and director of God's Economy, a non-profit organization working with HIV/AIDS in Africa. An accomplished photographer, Cricket's photography serves to educate people about issues of justice and mercy. She uses proceeds from the sale of her images to fund village transformation in its many forms.



Cricket received a citation from Maryland's Governor for her photographic contributions to "A Diary of Journeys, Volume III", an anthology of poetry funded by the Center for Disease Control and the Maryland AIDS Administration. Her photography was included in FOTO DC's Uncover series.



email: cbarrazotto@gmail.com



The ebook version of Life Don't Have To End, ISBN 9781622874446, published by First Edition Design Publishing, is available on-line wherever ebooks are sold. The 224 page black and white print book version, ISBN 9781622874460 is published by First Edition Design Publishing and distributed worldwide to online booksellers. The limited, full-color version ISBN 9780615895390 is available through http://www.gods-economy.com