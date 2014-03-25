New Book Release-Meditate or Go Crazy, by Author Michael Kuzilny

Melbourne, Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/25/2014 --Michael Kuzilny’s, Meditate or Go Crazy helps you deal with today’s stress epidemic: anger, road rage, bank rage, relationship break ups, depression, anxiety, work, bullying, suicides and a society that does not care.



Twenty-five years ago, Michael learned what proved, literally, to be a life-saving skill. While other policemen were suffering traumatic stress, alcoholism, or suicide, Michael learned to practice meditation; and over two-and-a-half decades he has coached thousands of people inside and out of the criminal justice system to clear their minds, lower their stress, and bring the gift of their best selves to their family, friends, and life.



Michael says: "Western society has created a crazy world, and it's getting crazier! Over 40 million adults in the USA are diagnosed with some sort of anxiety disorder. A similar pattern is developing in most other western countries; I have not even mentioned other mental health conditions. Even children are not immune: anxiety, depression, and suicide rates are also soaring for the youth of today. It is extremely important to tame our turbulent minds every day, and it only takes 10 minutes!"



Can you imagine if your world was filled with calm, happy people? How much more pleasant would that be for you? In Meditate or Go Crazy! Kuzilny encourages you to give the gift of stillness and a mind at peace to yourself and to those people closest to you. This is the shortest and simplest book you will ever find on meditation, and the great news is that it will make you happier, healthier, and younger. Transform your life: meditate, or go crazy!



About Michael Kuzilny

Author Michael Kuzilny is a successful Criminal defense lawyer based in Melbourne, Australia. He is the author of several self-help books, and hosts his own TV show called “Tough Times Never Last”.



A former policeman, Kuzilny has worked in the criminal justice system for over 30 years. He has dedicated his life to helping people through the tough times; and has a genuine passion to make a difference. He has shared his experiences and life lessons with millions of viewers on the National TV, and has spoken in front of large audiences in virtually every major industry. He is the author of "success:You can make it"



The ebook version of Meditate or Go Crazy, ISBN 9781622875603, published by First Edition Design Publishing, is available on-line wherever ebooks are sold.