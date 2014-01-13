New Book Release - Money Anxiety, by Author Dr. Dan Geller

San Rafael, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2014 --Dr. Dan Geller’s Money Anxiety shows a link between consumers’ financial behavior and their level of money anxiety, helping business and financial people increase sales and revenues.



Money Anxiety provides empirical evidence linking consumer financial anxiety and consumer spending and savings, as well as introducing scientific segmentation methods which define the financial behavior of consumers during various levels of financial anxiety.



Money Anxiety provides corporate executives and business owners with an advanced model of projecting demand for their products and services based on consumers’ level of financial anxiety to improve their profitability by increasing revenues during high-demand periods, and decreasing losses during soft-demand periods.



Analysts can now evaluate the performance of companies and industries based on the anticipated demand for their products and services, as well as provide clients with sound advice on how to allocate spending and savings based on the level of consumers’ financial anxiety.



About Dr. Geller

Dr. Geller is frequently featured in national and financial publications, such as The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Bloomberg/Newsweek, and has appeared on CNBC, Fox News Radio, and numerous regional programs. Dr. Geller earned his Ph.D. in Business Administration from Touro University, and has published numerous peer-reviewed studies in professional publications. He resides in San Rafael, California.



www.moneyanxiety.com

drgeller@comcast.net



The ebook version of Money Anxiety, ISBN 9781622874774, published by First Edition Design Publishing, is available on-line wherever ebooks are sold. The 124 page print book version, ISBN 9781622874767 was published by First Edition Design Publishing and distributed worldwide to online booksellers.