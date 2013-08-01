Sarasota, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2013 --John Tracy Wilson’s book of Life, Love and Family, is for everyone who craves the richness that comes from knowing your life has meaning.



John Tracy Wilson, recipient of the AMG Heritage Award for "Author of the Year," transparently bares his discoveries on building relationships that are life-changing. John says, “Whether idyllic or defective, relationships are the fabric of life. We are the threads that determine how the pattern of that fabric will take shape.”



John reminds us to once again understand and appreciate what we have. To discover, maybe even for the first time, what we want in our lives, even when others and the world itself, are so negative. If you want to bring more depth and meaning to all of your relationships, you have found the perfect book!



John Tracy Wilson is a man with the heart to share his experiences, and the insights he has learned will enable you to build stronger families and relationships within your community. Isn't that what life is truly all about – our relationships? The legacy we leave behind when we depart from this earth will be found within the quality of our relationships.



The ebook version of of Life, Love and Family, ISBN 9781622873470, published by First Edition Design Publishing, is available on-line wherever ebooks are sold. The 110 page print book version, ISBN 9781622873487, was published by First Edition Design Publishing and distributed worldwide to online booksellers.