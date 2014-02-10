NEW BOOK RELEASE-Power Play, by Author F. Ethan Repp

Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/10/2014 --F. Ethan Repp’s, Power Play: A Tale of Political Intrigue introduces the handsome young Collier Winthrop who must unravel plots unseen and unimaginable, to survive even the earliest months of his political enterprise.



History repeats itself. Take a ride back memory lane to the 1970's to a tale of deceit, revenge, militaristic police, affected legal system and gay tragedy. This is the end of the Hoover era. This is deep in the death throes of the Nixon debacle. The author captures this era, while depicting a battle for the soul of the Republic, at the local level.



Enter young, handsome and charming Collier Winthrop. Collier is enticed by a crusty old Political Boss, Al Caso, to seek Public Office. Collie soon faces an unscrupulous adversary practiced in deceit, as well as several manipulated state investigative agencies and a contaminated police department.



Read as events uncover sordid police mentality and unveil violated civil rights of the Flower Children. Watch as reputations are ruined and these events threaten the very lives of Collie's confederates. Politics is a business of expediency, and otherwise decent people justify immoral behavior in defense of careers.



About Author F. Ethan Repp

Author F. Ethan Repp - no stranger to politics. Repps’ background includes: 20 year Political Party Chairman, elected at age 24, Candidate for Congress, County Supervisor of Elections, District Manager, US Department of Commerce, Bureau of the Census, Upstate, NY: Town Manager, Florida: City Economic Development Manager Long Island, NY, Village Manager, (Fire Island).



The ebook version of Power Play, ISBN 9781622875023, published by First Edition Design Publishing, is available on-line wherever ebooks are sold. The 194 page print book version, ISBN 9781622875016, are published by First Edition Design Publishing and distributed worldwide to online booksellers.