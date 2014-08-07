NEW BOOK RELEASE-Principle Based Investing: A Sensible Guide to Investment Success, by Author Alan F. Skrainka

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/07/2014 --Alan F. Skrainka’s Principle Based Investing: A Sensible Guide to Investment Success’s principles provide the guidance to enable investors to set a logical course, stay on course, and gain the advantages of a sound long-term investment program.



Warren Buffett once said, "Investing is simple, but it's not easy." It's not easy for three reasons:



- The investment industry is rife with complexity and conflicts of interest. Investment products are often designed to sell well rather than perform well. The short-term focus and emphasis that dominates the financial media makes it difficult to make well-informed decisions.



- Financial markets are inherently volatile, making it difficult for investors to stick to a long-term plan.



- Most people lack the knowledge and experience to invest successfully on their own.



About Alan F, Skrainka

Author Alan F. Skrainka is the Chief Investment Officer at Cornerstone Wealth Management. He is responsible for managing the Cornerstone Model Wealth Portfolios and Chairman of the Investment Policy Committee. Because of his 32 years of experience in the investment industry, Alan has been a frequent source for national financial networks and publications, and was one of a handful of economist that was invited to the White House to consult with the President. In addition to his work at Cornerstone, Mr. Skrainka has taught classes in retirement planning at the University of Missouri. Mr. Skrainka became a Chartered Financial Analyst in 1986. He earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Missouri-St Louis in 1983, and earned an M.B.A from Washington University in St. Louis in 1990.



