New Book Release "Seeking Sirius - Book One of the Crystal Ceres Series", by Laure Edwards Reminick

Fairfield, IA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/20/2013 --"Seeking Sirius - Book One of the Crystal Ceres Series”, by Laure Edwards Reminick, takes us on a journey with Alexa Jane Alden who has been hijacked into the future with her companions Rachel and Donny. Only one man – a Master of Masters – is capable of transporting them back home, and helping Alexa complete her mission to deliver the mysterious package entrusted to her care. First, however, she must prevail against all those intent on claiming the prize! Read the book to see if she can locate this Master before time runs out!



About Laure Edwards

Author Laure Edwards Reminick, a former financial journalist, decided to write fiction when she could not find enough of a certain type of story: One that excites with adventure, uplifts with characters she'd love to know, and evokes the depth of consciousness she's come to appreciate.



She's from Texas, happily lived in New York City for many years, and now resides amidst Iowa’s cornfields.



Laure learned to meditate in 1975, became a teacher of the Transcendental Meditation technique in 1978, and has taught the technique in the many the locations she's called home.



The ebook version of “Seeking Sirius - Book One of the Crystal Ceres Series”, ISBN 9781622873722, published by First Edition Design Publishing, is available on-line wherever ebooks are sold. The 249 page print book version, ISBN 9781622873739, was published by First Edition Design Publishing and distributed worldwide to online booksellers.



