New Book Release - "Stay in Your Lane", by Katherine Dawkins

Sarasota, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/14/2013 --Stay In Your Lane provides safety tips on such topics as cyber-bullying, cyber-stalking and harassment. This booklet also points out the dangers of texting while driving and sexting (the sending or receiving of lewd and nude messages or images). Blogging, gaming, chat rooms, social networking sites, and privacy issues are all addressed.



This booklet is the perfect way to open up dialogue with a teenager or group of teens about the dangers of the modern internet and telecommunications. This booklet lets the adult connect whether you are in a classroom, workshop or even at home. Get this booklet now and have this conversation with your teen today!



About Katherine Dawkins

Katherine Dawkins is a teacher in Chicago. She has led Internet Safety Workshops for teachers in the State of Illinois. Katherine holds a Master’s of Science Degree in IT and Privacy Law from John Marshall Law School.



Barnes and Noble



Amazon



Media Contact

First Edition Design Publishing

support@firsteditiondesign.com

Sarasota, Florida



The ebook version of “Stay In Your Lane”, ISBN 9781622873920, published by First Edition Design Publishing, is available on-line wherever ebooks are sold.