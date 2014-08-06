New Book Release - The Millenary Fraud: The Bible, by Author Arquimedes De Jesus

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/06/2014 --Arquimedes De Jesus’s The Millenary Fraud: The Bible is a book on the Bible that is the product of more than 18 years of my life as a Christian. What I have done in this book is nothing more than invite people to check the Bible thoroughly and to compare the different verses that contradict each other. I want people to have the same knowledge of the Bible as I and decide for themselves.



- Evidence has been found in the Bible that god never spoke to Abraham.

- Evidence has been found in the Bible that god never spoke to Moses and the Israelites on Mount Sinai.

- Evidence has been found in the Bible that god forgets and lies.

- Evidence has been found in the Bible that god does not keep his promises.

- Evidence has been found in the Bible that god does not know everything.

- Evidence has been found in the Bible that Jesus was a thief and a fraudster.

- Evidence had been found in the Bible that Jesus was not the son of Virgin Mary.

- Evidence has been found in the Bible that Jesus lied openly at least 10 times.

- Evidence has been found in the Bible that Jesus will not come back, for he is 1800 years late.

- Evidence has been found in the Bible that it is impossible for Jesus to come back.

- This is not a book about delusive thoughts or interpretations of the Bible and Qur’an by the author. It is about clear proof, with evidence throughout ‘given’ by the books of faith.



