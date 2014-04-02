NEW BOOK RELEASE- the Porter's Wife, by Author Lisa Brown

Sarasota, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/02/2014 --Lisa Brown’s, The Porter's Wife is a celebration of self-discovery and the resiliency of the human spirit.



In 1901 Manchester, England, was a place of utter despair, where hunger, filth and disease are inescapable, and the line between subsistence and outright poverty frighteningly thin. Child labor was requisite for the poor, and the workhouse loomed for those who could not survive. For many who did not survive the infirmary was the end of the line. These institutions were places where people entered and often did not return.



In this heartless and unforgiving world Sarah Berry and her five children fight to survive after the death of her beloved husband, Thomas. Yet from this terrible tragedy comes the chance for a wonderful new life. Sarah is forced to rethink her circumstance and she makes a decision that will alter the course of her life forever. Sarah and her family leave the grit and grime of Manchester behind and set out on a new path. Her journey is filled with fear and doubt, sorrow and regret, but it leads to a life that is better than Sarah could have ever imagined.’



About The Porter’s Wife

The Porter’s Wife is the first in a series of two novels by Lisa Brown that follow the lives of Sarah Berry and her family. It is a poignant tale of sacrifice and the clash between love and blinding pride. It is a poignant tale of emotional awakening and the resiliency of the human spirit.



Genre - Historical Fiction / Vintage Romance



The ebook version of The Porter's Wife, ISBN 9781622875047, published by First Edition Design Publishing, is available on-line wherever ebooks are sold. The 354 page print book version, ISBN 9781622875030, are published by First Edition Design Publishing and distributed worldwide to online booksellers.