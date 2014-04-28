New Book Release - Three Blockbusters: Marketing, Sales and Speaking Secrets of the World's Superstar Lawyers by Author Michael Kuzilny

Melbourne, Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/28/2014 --A law professional’s must read, Kuzilny’s books will take you to the top of the law profession, whether it’s in the courts or at your firm.



In these short and straight to the point books, Michael reveals some of the best kept secrets about speaking, marketing and selling legal services from superstar lawyers around the world. Whether you are a law student, a lawyer employee, or run your own multi-million dollar law firm, this guide has the power to boost your business and personal success in the game of law.



About Michael Kuzilny

Michael Kuzilny is a successful Australian based lawyer who has been working in the criminal justice system since 1986. He operates his own legal firm called MK LAW. He is a published author of numerous books, a legal commentator on National television and current affairs, and is the host of his own TV show called “Tough Times Never Last”. Michael thrives on inspiring people of all ages to achieve greater levels of business and personal success. Michael has been interviewed on Sunrise, Today Show, Mornings with Kerri-Anne, The Morning Show, ABC Radio, Radio 2UE, Radio 3AW and many other media networks and publications. Today Michael Kuzilny lives in Melbourne, Australia with his beautiful wife, Aleta and their children Mitchell and Alana.



Sales Secrets of the World’s Superstar Lawyers Ebook 9781622875658, Marketing Secrets of the World’s Superstar Lawyers Ebook 9781622875665, Speaking Secrets of the World’s Superstar Lawyers Ebook 9781622875672