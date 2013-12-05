NEW BOOK RELEASE - Thunder in the Tropics, by Judith Norling Carlson

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2013 --Judith Norling Carlson’s book Thunder in the Tropics, is murder and mystery set in the beautiful background of Hawaii, but like the island’s beautiful bougainvillea - every flower has its thorns.



Enjoying their much needed vacation, Ashley and Candace are stunned to see a missing woman's picture in a local newspaper. It is the same young Hawaiian woman they saw days earlier at the Whalebone Inn in Lahaina arguing with a young man. Their vacation takes even a more ominous twist when the young women’s body is found washed up on Ma’alaea Bay. When they learn the woman was murdered, they are propelled into a web of suspense, lies, and deception. From that point on, their world turns upside down when they realize the significance of what they saw and heard at the Whalebone Inn.



The two amateur sleuths are drawn to the intrigue and they try to unravel the clues that will point to the killer. Foolish choices and mistakes put them in great danger, and nothing is as it appears. All too soon they find themselves in a net closing tighter and tighter – They have become the hunted.



Judith Norling Carlson is a registered nurse who has worked in a variety of nursing positions. Her last twenty years was in drug research. She has visited Maui, Hawaii, several times and is well acquainted with the island, especially the towns of Kihei and Lahaina. She exchanged her technical writing skills for creative writing in a variety of genres. She has belonged to a writing group for eight years and puts writing at the top of her fun and creative list of things to do. She divides her residency between Rhinelander, Wisconsin, and Spring Hill, Florida, where she lives with her husband Keith, and their dog Kasey. She has three grown sons.



The ebook version of Thunder in the Tropics, ISBN 9781622874125, published by First Edition Design Publishing, is available on-line wherever ebooks are sold. The 278 page print book version, ISBN 9781622874132, and hard cover version ISBN 9781622874149 were published by First Edition Design Publishing and distributed worldwide to online booksellers.