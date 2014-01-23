NEW BOOK RELEASE - Tiggy Finds a Home, by AUTHOR Carole A. Volz

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/23/2014 --Carole A. Volz’s , Tiggy Finds A Home, is a "kitten's eye-view" of the adventurous discovery of herself and family. Follow Tiggy from her ‘wilderness’ beginnings to the many adventures of living with humans. When you are a kitten everything is for the first time. Oh, and meeting humans for the first time – that is an experience the humans will never forget!



Dreams and instincts guide our heroine right into the hearts of her human friends, and at the same time Tiggy finds the life she could never have imagined. But then what human can resist the cuddly cuteness of a rambunctious trio of kittens.



Whether a cat owner or not, make the time to enjoy this book with a young human and open their eyes and yours to the joy owning a kitty!



About the Author

Carole lives in the suburbs of Essex County, NJ with her husband and their three children. She has worked in corporate America for over 20 years and has a degree in psychology and has finally made time for her creative side. Carole yearned to write a book ever since the birth of her first child, Kate, illustrator of Tiggy Finds a Home. This book is based on real circumstances that occurred in her family. Tiggy has started Carole down a new creative path. Thank you Tig!



name: Carole A. Volz

book title: Tiggy Finds A Home

email: calexvolz@gmail.com



The ebook version of Tiggy Finds A Home, ISBN 9781622874477, published by First Edition Design Publishing, is available on-line wherever ebooks are sold. The 36 page print book version, ISBN 9781622874453, was published by First Edition Design Publishing and distributed worldwide to online booksellers.