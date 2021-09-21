New Book Reveals a Steady Road to Wealth Anyone Can Follow

North Dighton, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2021 --A new book released by Freebird Publishers provides its readers with instructions to obtain wealth. Introduction to Financial Success (https://www.freebirdpublishers.com/product-page/introduction-to-financial-success) is a one-of-a-kind book that guides its readers in understanding money in a way that anyone can understand. I teach that money is so much more than a necessity. It is a tool.



Success in life is about becoming what somebody wants to be, even if only financially secure. It's often said that money is the root of all evil, but that is not the case. Some people do not truly understand the concept of money. As adults we realize that there is nothing wrong with wanting to be financially free, rich, or wealthy. For those who also desire this that only means that they crave a wealthier, fuller, and more abundant life than what they are currently enduring.



To become financially successful, we need to stop thinking of spending and think more on investing and acquiring assets. If not then we will continue to stay in the typical lifestyle of working for money, paying taxes, and hoping that circumstances will change (i.e., hitting the lottery or getting a substantial raise in pay). Once we begin to see money for what it is, a tool to invest, we can begin to achieve greater financial success.



