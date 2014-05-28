New Book "The Global Influence" Is Launched to Help Small Businesses Reach a Global Audience Through eCommerce

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/28/2014 --International digital marketing consultant Luna Vega celebrates the launch of her new book entitled, “The Global Influence: The Small Business E-Commerce Guide to Selling Internationally”. With a ‘think globally, act globally’ mindset Vega makes it easier for brands, regardless of their size and no matter what their niche, to reach a global audience. Identifying the trend that consumers no longer buy locally entirely but instead research and support socially responsible brands, the author describes limitless opportunities for e-commerce in international markets.



The first time author and international marketing consultant says, “Now, through the power of digital marketing small brands can build trust and acquire a devoted international following. By supporting larger social purposes they can grow their brand, and increase profitability across the board.”



Through her vast international travels and global business connections Vega has identified unprecedented opportunities in Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. To that end her newly launched book provides a roadmap for small online businesses to establish brands and compete with the big players in the global e-commerce marketplace. The Global Influence is written to share Vega’s experience in global markets and thereby provide integral information about the cultural, technical and logistical considerations that need to be taken when small e-commerce businesses work worldwide.



Luna Vega is a digital marketing consultant focused on fueling the growth of brands internationally. Vega has fifteen years of experience working in markets such as Paris, Berlin, Singapore and New York creating bespoke digital marketing plans for Fortune 500 clients. Using a network of experts from ethnographic researchers to software developers to connect brands with up to date cultural, social and digital opportunities she uncovers cultural nuances, technical business needs and key market challenges. She is the author of The Global Influence: The Small Business E-Commerce Guide to Selling Internationally.



