How do successful people overcome seemingly intractable obstacles? Why do they seem to be able to maintain near-constant motivation and self-assurance, seizing the results they desire even in the most difficult situations?



The answer, according to three-time New York Times bestselling authors Roger Connors and Tom Smith, lies in the power of personal accountability. By avoiding excuses and taking responsibility for solving their own problems, high-achievers are able to confidently deal with even their most serious challenges and keep them from becoming barriers to personal and career success.



In 'The Wisdom of Oz: Using Personal Accountability to Succeed in Everything You Do,' Connors and Smith show how anyone can use these ideas to rise above the obstacles in their own life. Expanding on the powerful philosophy they first introduced in their 1994 bestseller 'The Oz Principle' and drawing upon over twenty-five years of experience with some of the most successful leaders and organizations in the world, they show how to unleash the power of personal accountability in order to improve one’s outlook in life-altering ways, giving a real, concrete boost that enhances the ability to think, to withstand adversity, to generate confidence and to increase natural emotional, mental, and intellectual strength.



Along the way, they tell the true stories of people who have embraced the power of accountability in order to overcome the odds and take control of their own success—historical figures such as South African president Nelson Mandela and Polish WWII hero Irena Sendler, as well as everyday men and women, like a fisherman who survived 12 hours adrift in the open sea, a college senior who fell flat on her face in a 600-meter race only to jump up and win, and a 13-year-old soccer player who seized the opportunity to move from the bench to the starting lineup.



In 'The Wisdom of Oz,' Connors and Smith present the practical and powerful principles of personal accountability in simple, down-to-earth terms that you can apply in your home, school, workplace, or community. The book will help strengthen family relationships, improve friendships, motivate children, increase value on the job, and improve health and financial well-being. No one will ever wave a wizard’s wand and magically solve all of one’s problems, but there is a way to experience the near magical impact of personal accountability.



'The Wisdom of Oz' will be released September 4, 2014.



About Roger Connors and Tom Smith

Roger Connors and Tom Smith are co-founders of Partners In Leadership, the Accountability Training and Culture Change Company with thousands of clients all around the world. They are also the co-authors of the New York Times bestselling books 'The Oz Principle,' 'How Did That Happen?,' and 'Change the Culture, Change the Game.'