New Books Arrive from Freebird Publishers

Freebird Publishers, the Massachusetts-based publishing house specializing in publications for inmates, is a top provider of the best in reading material for prisoners. Freebird is the publisher of three of the country's four national prisoner publications.



Two of Freebird's top publications are now enjoying newly released editions, updated for 2018-19. The first is Inmate Shopper, America's largest book of resources and inmate services. The carefully curated volume contains over 1000 listings, and is available in a 8x10" softcover including all kinds of products, services and news.



Alongside it comes the 5th edition of The Best 500+ Non-profit Organizations for Prisoners & Their Families, a resource packed with listings of state and nationally recognized non-profit organizations that can help an inmate plan, prepare and help their families do the same.



Between these and Freebirds many other publications, inmates will have any resource or reading material that they could want, including many that can help them and their families get ready for life after release.



To get these new volumes or any of Freebirds other books, visit them online at http://www.freebirdpublishers.com/.