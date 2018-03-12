New Bottomless Brunch and Buffet Comes to Old City Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2018 --JJ Bootleggers, an Old City Philadelphia restaurant and bar, has announced a new Sunday brunch buffet. Brunch items will include classics like Eggs Benedict, Pancakes, Scrambled Eggs and more. The buffet will also feature Gourmet Mac and Cheese, Stuffed French Toast and an Acai Bowl and Yogurt Station. The restaurant will also be serving Bottomless Mimosas, Bellinis and Bloody Marys.



JJ Bootleggers is open for brunch on Sundays from 10am-3pm and offers a brunch buffet for $15.95 and bottomless mimosas, bellinis and bloody marys for $20.



To view their new brunch menu visit http://jjbootleggers.com/brunch/.



About JJ Bootleggers

JJ Bootleggers is one of Pennsylvania's first moonshine themed restaurants located in our country's birth place, Philadelphia. The bar offers a great selection of libations but likes to focus on moonshine and moonshine signature cocktails. We did not forget about the beer lovers as we offer ten rotating drafts and a wide selection of canned and bottled beers. JJ Bootleggers is open for private dining events, holiday parties, bachelorette parties, baby shower brunch and rehearsal dinners.



JJ Bootleggers

35 S 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19106

215-923-3300

http://jjbootleggers.com/