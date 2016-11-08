New 'BREAKUP Bootcamp' Launched to Help Women Claim Their Breakthrough in 2017

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/08/2016 --La'Toya Hart, a leading socialpreneur, speaker, and self-love and relationship mentor, is kicking off breakup season with a new BREAKUP Bootcamp. The four-week program is designed to help women gather the courage and confidence to walk away from unhealthy and unfulfilling relationships and never look back again.



Nearly a decade ago, a Yahoo! Survey revealed that men and women are twice as likely to consider breaking up between Christmas and Valentine's Day. The idea of spending the holidays in an unhappy relationship and the desire for a fresh start in the New Year are two of the most common breakup triggers.



"As we approach the New Year, we often began taking inventory of what's not working in our lives and what's keeping us from reaching our goals, and often the answer is our mate," said Hart. "My BREAKUP Bootcamp helps women who find themselves in this predicament evaluate what is holding them back from having a relationship with their dream partner. It also helps them to detach from the fear that drives them to settle, and instead commit to connecting with a partner that meets their needs, shares their goals and values and truly makes them happy."



Hart's workshops focus on helping women to love themselves more and raise their self-esteem. Her curriculum is designed to help women learn the skills and actions required to attract a lasting and sustainable love.



"Too many women get trapped settling for dead-end relationships," said Hart. "Together, we can develop a strategy and action plan for helping you to reclaim your joy, peace and personal power."



La'Toya Hart's BREAKUP Bootcamp begins on Wednesday, December 14. Registration is $19.99. For more information and to sign up, visit www.latoyahart.com.



