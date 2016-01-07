Lighthouse Point, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2016 --Future Strategies Inc. announces the release of new business strategy book, "The Art of Business Process Management; BPM Strategy and Real-World Execution," with the Foreword penned by renowned industry analyst Derek Miers. The book will be launched publicly at PEX 2016, Orlando.



This book goes to the heart of what is driving interest in Business Process Management (BPM) today – the ability to improve and automate how we manage both our business processes and the information that supports them. The authors discuss the impact of new technologies, the mandate for greater transparency, and how the ongoing aftershocks of globalization have collectively impacted predictability within the business enterprise.



Author Nathaniel Palmer points out, "Sustainable competitive advantage no longer comes from scale and efficiency but adaptability; the ability to process streams of information flows, make sense of these, and rapidly translate these into effective responses designed for precision rather than repeatability."



In addition to the insightful white papers contributed by several industry thought leaders, this book provides compelling award-wining case studies written by those who have been through the full BPM experience.



These case studies describe the skills involved to generate successful ROIs and competitive advantages gained through BPM and the writers also generously share solid advice on how to avoid the pitfalls they personally encountered and overcame.



BPM is essential to a company's survival in today's hyper-speed business environment. The Art of BPM is to empower an enterprise to compete at the highest level in any marketplace.



A 20-page free chapter can be downloaded from www.TheArtOfBPM.com