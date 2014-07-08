New Business Idea with Low Investment Offered by Orca-Tec

British Columbia, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/08/2014 --Recently Orca-Tec located in the Vancouver area of British Columbia developed a small business opportunity well suited to virtually anyone who can use small tools such as an electric drill.



This business opportunity will suit many people from Professional contractors, general handymen, semi-retired, retired or those people who wish to develop their own part-time business opportunity.



Security products are booming and this small capital investment business is easy to get started installing or reselling Digital Door viewers. This relatively new concept replaces the old style optical peephole door viewer. The old style viewer has many issues ranging from poor quality fish eye images to the elderly and children having difficulty being able to even reach the viewer.



Peephole door views also allow viewing from the outside into the building or home, which is a security issue.



The Digital Door viewer eliminates these issues and is like the digital viewer on a camera showing a clear picture at the touch of a button. More than one model of Digital viewer is available with options such as, picture and video with storage capabilities, doorbell with various ring tones, night vision, passive Infrared alarm with picture and video, detecting body heat of any person outside the door.



With this business opportunity Orca-Tec charges no fees and acts as a supplier of product only.



All you require are a few small tools and the ambition to grow your own business. Returns obviously vary and it’s up to the operator to determine if it’s a small scale business or considerable time and effort is invested.



More information can be found at http://www.Orca-Tec.com/INFO.html



Contact:

J Grace

Orca-Tec

10381, Parkwood Drive

Rosedale, British Columbia, V0X1X0 Canada



Tel: 604-800-7535