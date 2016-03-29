New Business Launch: For Carpets Cleaned, the Air Conditioner Fixed or a Mortgage Quote, We Have "Somebody for That"

Saint Louis, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/29/2016 --Somebody For That recently launched with a highly functional website to put the user in direct contact with local vetted experts. The site features a simple four-step-process providing the user with results that are tailored by their location in St. Louis and what type of service is needed: carpet cleaning, heat & air and mortgage. The featured experts provided in the search have all been rigorously vetted and only the best are regarded as a Somebody For That Preferred Partner.



This new business came about because founders Jason Emerson and Aaron Emerson found missing pieces in their own online searches for these services. Other websites were too hard to navigate, had hidden fees, had a general lack of transparency, and there was no quality guarantee. They wanted to create a better client experience in order to save everyone involved time and money.



"We believe we have created a one-stop shop that allows a client to pick exactly how many quotes they would like and from whom they would like them. We have done the research and vetted Preferred Partners in advance to save the client time and energy of screening unknown entities," said Jason Emerson, founder of Somebody For That.



Somebody For That is so confident in their results that they even offer a $100 guarantee. If a client hires one of the vetted Preferred Partners and they are not satisfied, Somebody For That will refund them up to $100. This allows for users to feel totally safe in picking one of the Preferred Partners.



Not only is the four-step-process easy, the website, itself, also offers an unparalleled straightforward user experience. "We designed the site to functionally be as easy as we could make it. Specifically, we believe we have overcome the list of things other companies left short while still maintaining a clean, intuitive site," said Emerson.



By providing easy navigation to transparent and trusted findings, it has never been easier for St. Louis residents to get expert carpet cleaning, heating & air and mortgage services. Not only is the user satisfied, but the Preferred Partners are as well. "We believe we have created a true win - win situation for client and expert alike," said Emerson.



Website here: http://www.somebodyforthat.com



