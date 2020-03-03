Virgina Beach, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/03/2020 --Toro Kitchen Cabinets, a new brand of designer cabinetry fills a niche by offering design aficionados and homeowners alike mid-century styled, but unmistakably modern powder-coated steel fronted cabinets. Cabinet carcasses are offered in three different wood finishes or designer white allowing the steel door to POP in thousands of hues. These cabinets nod to a retro age, but also fit right into a modern home for those who desire a departure from the common kitchen.



Artistic and adventurous kitchen cabinet seekers will enjoy the bright and bold color offerings, while the more reserved may opt for neutral tones. Either way, clients will be more than satisfied by the sturdy construction of the doors and cabinets that offer Blum soft close hinges on doors, under-mount slides on drawers, and lift style hinges for upper cabinet doors on certain sizes.



Toro Kitchen Cabinets can be purchased through their website www.torokitchencabinets.com they also offer custom design services by appointment.



Metaling in Mid-Century Modern

Reviving a 50's classic kitchen with metal doors was the goal when creating Toro Kitchen Cabinets. Founder Avi Gordon was inspired by Miami Art Deco and Southern California surf culture when he used modern engineering and technology to create an updated design of the steel door combined with the wood background of the cabinet box. "Two natural materials blend together to create something interesting and beautiful for kitchens that are dreadfully saturated with white shaker and heavy mahogany. We simply wanted to create an alternative to kitchens currently offered to consumers today," Avi said.



Toro celebrates an artful option to kitchen cabinetry with clean lines of wood or glossy laminate revealed behind powder-coated steel doors. The design creates a Euro-modern look with eye-catching materials and a blend of sharp with soft edges to anyone looking for an alternative to standard kitchen cabinets.



Toro Kitchen Cabinets is the perfect blend of design and quality. Flowing lines that lead the eye through and around the kitchen provide a pleasing modern aesthetic and undertones of wood that set off the jewel, which is the door itself. Crafted with sandwich construction and precision welding on rounded corner joints, 16 gauge aluminum and 18 gauge steel creates a heavy and sturdy steel cabinet door unlike the metal cabinet doors of yesteryear, which were flimsy and easily dented.



Whether one prefers mid-century charm or a modern aesthetic, there is a Toro combination for everyone. Kitchens are craving something unique! For more information visit www.torokitchencabinets.com.



About Toro Kitchen Cabinets

Toro Kitchen Cabinets was founded by Avi Gordon and his wife Heather in 2017. After a year in development Toro is creating a stir with their cabinets and array of available colors. The range of cabinets offered includes base cabinets, upper cabinets in 30 and 40-inch heights, as well as pantry height, microwave, and refrigerator depth cabinets. The flagship of the Toro lineup is the radius cabinet that rounds off the run of any line or creates a rounded island. Toro Kitchen Cabinets are purchased through www.torokitchencabinets.com and by consultation.



Contact:

Avi Gordon

Owner

avi@torokitchencabinets.com

757-774-3033