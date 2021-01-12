New Calm & Confident App Transforms Stress Response Into a Way of Enhancing Confidence

Melbourne, Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2021 --In a world on heightened alert, where the fight or flight response feels palpable daily, a sense of calming confidence is just what the doctor ordered. Now, thanks to an app designed by a clinical psychologist, that order is on tap. Enter the newly-launched Calm & Confident app. Comprised of ten guided meditations that incorporate auditory, visual, and mental prompts, the app is designed to stimulate increased self-awareness, self-acceptance and emotional regulation. One of the central sessions is a 19-minute guided sensory-emotional experience called Calm and Confident which incorporates focused attention, sensory stimulation and relaxation to stimulate re-connection with positive self-resources. Another session entitled Healing Anxiety addresses the role that childhood emotional deficits play in maintaining stress. Other sessions stimulate increased self-awareness, emotional regulation and security. Simply stated, the app teaches users how to communicate more effectively with their nervous system to unlearn stressful patterns of being and adopt more a more confident attitude.



Based on recent discoveries regarding brain structure and functioning, the app uses focused attention coupled with Bilateral Stimulation (BLS), music, and selected ego-appropriate affirmations. This unique combination stimulates a built-in activation/deactivation circuit in the nervous system that de-activates the fight-flight response and creates a new learning state. A derailment of sorts, the process is derived from Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), a revolutionary treatment for PTSD. EMDR has been found to resolve traumatic memories and feelings more quickly and more effectively than traditional methods. With willingness and a smartphone, now anyone can "hijack" their fight/flight response and harness their brain's innate information processing ability to transform stress into confidence.



Based on his 30 years of experience as a trauma therapist, Grant wanted to create a resource that appealed to the sensory-emotional aspects of brain functioning and learning, consistent with recent advances in Neuroplasticity. The CD on which the app was based has sold over 10,000 units since it was created 20 years ago. Grant said of his approach, "Most people know more than they think, but they need help to recover that early-learning growth mindset that they were born with." If evidence was need of the efficacy of this approach, one of Grant's earlier apps (called Anxiety Release) resulted in the first published account of an application being used to resolve chronic pain in a carpal tunnel syndrome sufferer.



Now, harnessing applied neuroscience, this app will help you use your survival responses to reverse anxiety and tension and learn to feel more confident, naturally."



For more information, visit https://www.calmandconfident.app.



Designed by Mark Grant, MA, the Calm and Confident app is for anyone who is struggling with too much stress and not enough confidence. As the name suggests, this app is designed to help users feel both calm and confident.



Mark Grant, MA, is a clinical psychologist and researcher based in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. He is the creator of a suite of apps designed to help sufferers of trauma and stress-related health problems (Anxiety Release, Sleep Restore, Overcomingpain, and now Calm & Confident). His self-help book, "Change Your Brain Change Your Pain" accompanies the Overcomingpain app.



