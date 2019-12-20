New Car Shopping Guide for 2020

Tulsa, OK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/20/2019 --Edmunds.com, an online resource for information automotive industry, recently published an article on the best times of the year to buy a new vehicle. The site also provides details on the latest technology and features to watch as automakers roll out their new models, including connected mobile apps, adaptive cruise control, and stolen vehicle tracking.



However, it is also essential for new car buyers to review advanced safety features when shopping for deals. In 1993, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) developed an informative 5-Star Ratings System to guide consumers in making informed decisions when purchasing a vehicle. The assessment focuses on safety features that may help prevent accidents, and others which can protect the vehicle's occupants if a crash does occur. The more stars NHTSA awards in a particular category, the safer the vehicle.



Specifically, the NHTSA advises consumers to look at a vehicle's star ratings on certain driver assistance technologies, including:



Forward collision warning, which notifies a motorist if a collision to the front is imminent;

Lane departure warning to alert the driver if he or she swerves over into another lane, and potentially into oncoming traffic;

Review video systems that prevent collisions when reversing; and,

Automatic emergency braking, which uses sensors to detect a threat from different angles and will automatically slow or stop the vehicle.



In addition, the NHTSA recommends that new car shoppers review basic safety features that have been around for many years. One of the first required by law is seatbelts, which are estimated to save around 15,000 lives every year. Airbags are also effective at preventing injuries and fatalities, as they decrease the risk of head trauma.



Charles Bryan Alred, founding partner at Charles Bryan Alred, PC in Tulsa, OK, agreed with the NHTSA's advice to consumers looking to purchase a new vehicle in 2020. However, he cautioned against motorists becoming too comfortable while behind the wheel. "The latest safety technologies go a long way to reducing accidents and protecting against serious injuries. The problem is that many drivers become complacent and rely too heavily on technology to operate the vehicle. No technology in the world can eliminate the potential for crashes, so every motorist must remain vigilant."



Mr. Alred offered a reminder that injured victims have rights under Oklahoma law, including legal remedies to recover for such losses as medical bills, lost wages, and pain and suffering.