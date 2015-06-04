New Career Guide Assists Workers on Their Quest for Internal Mobility

Grand Rapids, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/04/2015 --A new resume writing guide aimed at those seeking internal promotions is now available from Vertical Media Solutions, a nationwide leader in resume writing and career coaching. How to Prepare a Resume for an Internal Job, available in digital format, covers tricky areas such as demonstrating leadership ability without having a management title, reworking the profile for the job that is desired rather than the current one and filling in resume gaps using non-traditional job tasks.



Statistics show that American workers are getting antsy in their current positions, and surveys reveal that approximately 85 percent are either actively looking for another position or would take one if a recruiter approached them with a good offer. However, leaving a company just because of dissatisfaction with a specific job isn't always the right career move. "In a time of high career dissatisfaction, it really pays for workers to investigate internal mobility programs within their current workplace," says Joel Marotti, senior managing partner of Vertical Media Solutions. "In fact, many workers don't know how to properly craft a resume so that it applies to an internal position." In fact, while workers believe that they have more leverage at a new company, that isn't always the case. Many companies are desperate to retain their qualified employees. This makes them much more open to considering an internal promotion rather than starting over with a risky new hire. Additionally, the number one reason given by employees for changing jobs is a greater opportunity for advancement, which they can often achieve right where they are.



That is where the new guide comes in. It presents a step-by-step approach to completely reworking a resume so that even managers who know the employee will take a second look. With advice from veteran industry professionals, workers will be able to craft their own internal career path rather than waiting for someone to take a chance on them. Real-life examples and tips from industry experts makes How to Prepare a Resume For an Internal Job just the tool workers need to climb the corporate ladder of success.



About Vertical Media Solutions

Vertical Media Solutions, https://www.vmsolu.com, is a specialized writing firm that takes pride in delivering personalized resumes, CVs, cover letters and LinkedIn profiles. Their consultative approach encourages an anxiety-free experience while producing the results you desire.