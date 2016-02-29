New Chalkboard Paint Markers Help Families Brighten Up Their Easter Arts and Crafts Projects

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/29/2016 --U.S. Bilby is helping families brighten up their Easter and Passover arts and crafts projects this year with the company's new chalkboard paint markers. Available in bright neon colors, the artist-quality chalk paint pens can be used to create dozens of Easter crafts including stained glass replicas, colorful holiday cards and decorative mason jars perfect for small gifts, candy and other holiday treats.



U.S. Bilby's liquid chalk paint pens (www.amazon.com/U-S-Bilby-Liquid-Chalk-Markers/dp/B015W17Q7G) are uniquely versatile, featuring a chisel tip for bold strokes and a fine tip for detailed design work. The ink is water-based and quick drying, and can be wiped away easily with a wet or dry cloth immediately after application. Also non-toxic, the ink is safe for artists and craft enthusiasts of all ages.



U.S. Bilby's liquid chalk paint pens are sold in packs of 10 and include yellow, red, black, brown, orange, green, blue, white, purple and pink pens. In addition to using the pens for arts and craft projects and decorations this Easter at church or in the home, they can also be used on bistro menu boards, mirrors, cars and many other non-porous surfaces.



"Whoever invented liquid chalk markers is a genius," said Alyssa, a recent U.S. Bilby customer. "I love the look of chalkboards but I hate getting chalk all over my hands. With these, that's not an issue any more. The marker goes on smooth and dries quickly like paint, but looks like chalk."



About U.S. Bilby's Blackboard Chalk Markers

U.S. Bilby's blackboard chalk markers are sold exclusively on Amazon.com, the world's largest online marketplace. The markers retail for $12.99 and are eligible for expedited free shipping, and gift wrapped through the Amazon Prime program. All purchases are backed by the company's 90-day satisfaction guarantee.



More information, including product images and specifications, is available at or on the Amazon product page.



