Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/26/2016 --Happy Newborns introduces quality nanny services for babies from 0 to 4 years old. Specializing in newborn care, Happy Newborns' baby nurses offer a wide range of nanny services that benefit mom, baby, and the entire family. Happy Newborns' newborn care specialists are dedicated to assisting families to give their baby the best start in life. Happy Newborns' baby nurses specialize in areas including expert sleep training, lactation support, postpartum doula services, and nursing. Newborn Care Specialists, Night Nannies, and Newborn Care Providers offer the needed assistance for parents who welcome help in their first weeks, months or years of parenting on short term and long term bases. Services provided are not limited to infant care – Happy Newborns caters to families with newborns, infants, and toddlers alike. Postpartum Doulas are also available to attend to new mothers, helping them in the transition from pregnancy to motherhood. Additionally, assistance is not exclusively offered in the home. For parents who need some quick advice, guidance can be provided over the phone by specialists in various fields.



With a wealth of available information in the form of blogs, books, magazine articles, pamphlets, etc. designed to give tip after tip, it can be daunting to sort through and find what works for each family. Greta Schrader, founder and owner of Happy Newborns, detected the benefits of receiving assistance from a professional infant caregiver for the first three months of a child's life. She built the company with new parents in mind, designing a hiring and pairing process that ensures professionalism, competence, and cohesion.



Happy Newborns offers a risk free trial to interested moms and dads. Pre-qualified clients get to try a night nanny for 12 hours free of charge. During the night, the baby nurse will provide care for babies, including those born prematurely or suffering from colic, offer training on soothing and swaddling techniques, organize the nursery, keep records of babies' activities, and more. The result is a night of much needed rest for parents and peace of mind that Happy Newborns delivers on its guarantees. To learn more about the trial, click here.



One such guarantee is a sleep trained baby after following the Sleep Trainer's recommendations. If after following these instructions, clients find that their baby does not sleep between 8 – 12 hours straight each night, they don't pay. Happy Newborns is confident in its methods and assures results. For more information on sleep training for babies, click here.



Currently, Happy Newborns serves the South Florida area from Palm Beach county to Miami Dade county and anticipates future expansion, thus, hiring is ongoing. Experienced baby nurses and newborn care specialists are encouraged to apply on the Happy Newborns' website or by clicking here. Employees undergo an extensive screening process and must be highly qualified, trained and experienced in their fields. Upon hiring, employees must attend an ethics and professionalism class and subsequently pass a written exam. Just as parents take their child's care seriously, Happy Newborns is invested in helping babies to thrive in their home environment, optimizing their growth and development. It is a company based on the vision to build strong families offering flexible support and guidance.



Interested parents can start the process to qualify for a risk free trial here.



Find more information by visiting the official website, http://www.happynewborns.com, or call 855-954-BABY.



About Happy Newborns

Happy Newborns is a South Florida-based childcare and nanny service company offering assistance to new parents for infants between the ages of 0 and 4 years old on short-term and long-term bases in person and via telephone and email. Highly qualified and experienced childcare professionals fulfill several services for both mother and baby. Trained newborn caregivers provide guidance for parents in the areas of breast feeding, swaddling, sleep training, and more. Happy Newborns is a family building business, dedicated to providing the support system each mother and baby need to ensure a healthy beginning. The objective is to help new parents, or parents of multiples and premature or special needs babies, to approach uncharted territory without trepidation. With this tailored and personalized assistance and guidance, parents can become confident in their own abilities and babies get the best foundation for a bright future.



For more information, visit http://www.happynewborns.com or call 855-954-BABY.