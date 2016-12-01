New Children's Book About Fun School Bus Stories to Seek Crowdfund Support at Kickstarter

Pensacola, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2016 --Pensacola-based veteran school bus driver John Everett is soon to launch a crowdfunding campaign at Kickstarter seeking support for his new fun children's book "School Bus Adventures". Packed with engaging stories, the book is especially meant for kids who are not old enough for school yet - but then fascinated by the Big Yellow School Bus.



The crowdfunding campaign is geared to raise $8,500.



"Hello, my name is John and I am honored to drive the Big Yellow School Bus. It's lovely to be with the little ones and the best part of safely driving the bus is that every day I get to encounter some new adventure. When I roll out these tales, I see people cherishing them with a hearty laugh and these stories are also wonderful for great conversations. Everytime I am driving the bus down the road, it feels amazing to see little munchkins waving & jumping in delight at the mere sight of the bus. They are just too eager to join the bus trip and it's them who inspired me to write down the stories. The book is all about exciting fun stories that can be shared with the entire family and the kids would love to go over them again and again. However, planning a book is a huge project and we would need a robust financial backup to bring these stories to life. Hence this crowdfunding campaign, your generous support would be much appreciated", stated John while announcing the upcoming launch of his crowdfunding campaign.



John's book speaks of a series of tales involving a wide range of topics such as- kids telling their stories to the bus driver, daily travel adventures, driving in various weather conditions, safety procedures of school bus, stories of children from various cultural backgrounds and many more. A fun engaging tone has been carried all through to keep the little minds glued to the book. It is available in both hardcover and softcover versions.



"The book is bustling with amazing color illustrations to make the stories even more interesting to the little ones. Kids in my bus are happy children who have inspired a good lot of tales in this growing series. All the stories are professionally edited and I have strategically kept the book size compact (6" tall and 9" wide) to make it handy for the little hands. The softcover edition comes with the added bonus of coloring pages."



A cool host of rewards are waiting for the backers. These include, eBook with bonus coloring page, unlimited access to storytelling video read by a pro female voiceover artist, softcover book with bonus coloring pages, 1-8 pack Crayola coloring crayons etc. Higher donations would also mean hardcover book and prints of one of the stories from a book. Pledges between $85- $99 would be rewarded with illustrated fleece blanket and book set. Donations reaching $350 would be honored with 1 signed hardcover book and 10 unsigned hardcover copies that can be donated to libraries.



To show your support for "School Bus Adventures" visit Kickstarter.