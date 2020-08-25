Montgomery, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/25/2020 --What person doesn't need a hand hug right about now? So says author and motivational speaker Niki Spears in her new book for kids called "The Hand Hug." The first in a series about a little girl named Baelor highlights the uneasy feelings associated with the first day at a new school. Armed with positive energy, a teacher starts Baelor's year off right by shifting her focus with a simple act of kindness that gives her the tools to help herself and others.



"I struggled as a young person with negative thoughts, and I overcame that. To give back, I want to empower kids with strategies to support a healthy mindset. It all starts with realizing that we can choose to believe a negative thought. We can also choose not to believe it," said Spears.



A former school principal, in 2016, Spears co-founded The Energy Bus for Schools Leadership Journey and most recently PositiveKidsToday where she works with hundreds of educators and districts across the country to share the importance of a positive mindset. Her mission is to teach the power that positivity can have on a school or organization's culture.



Spears will soon release a non-fiction book for adults entitled, The Beauty Underneath the Struggle ~ Creating Your BUS Story. Encouraging readers to face each struggle as an opportunity, she says of the book, "Often the darkest moments in life are the ones that motivate us to move out of victimhood into a purposeful life. Beneath every struggle lies a chance to transform challenges into impassioned change."



About PositiveKidsToday

Niki Spears co-founded The Energy Bus for Schools and most recently PositiveKidsToday.



