Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/04/2015 --Children's book author Miel Parkinson releases her new book entitled, "There are No Moose in Maine!" to delight a family audience. Parkinson's book highlights the beloved region via story and vivid illustrations. Offering readers a romp through Maine's famed terrain teaming with wildlife, the story centers around one family's ongoing hunt for moose.



Illustrated by Ruwini Weerasinghe, the story is furthered by hidden pictures designed to engage readers as they make their way through the 50 page tale. Bringing the childhood adventures of Andrew and Rachel to life, the story follows their determination to spot a "real moose" on their annual summer vacation. The dynamic duo's been told that moose are Maine's official state animal. However, even though they're pictured on the state's road crossing signs, endless candy bar wrappers, motels, and shops, a cantankerous Uncle Reed says, "There are no moose in Maine!"



About There Are No Moose In Maine

Written by a single mother of two teenagers and a toddler, the book is a beautiful homage to the adventurous spirit of a child. Parkinson, no stranger to adversity, is a cancer survivor who has beat the odds to share her boundless spirit in her fabulous book. She is an author who has played violin at Carnegie Hall and is fluent in both French and Mandarin. All this allows her to bring a wealth of life-experience to the children's tale. It's a story about moose-hunting, family road trips, and the heart and soul found in the Maine state-of-mind.



Parkinson says, "I've been very blessed to spend time visiting and writing about one of the most gorgeous places on earth. I'm happy to bring this outdoorsy story to kids worldwide and celebrate the region loved by so many."



Information:



To watch a funny video review from The Nature Guy about the book visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6EnSN031VCA&feature=youtu.be



To find "There are No Moose in Maine!" on Amazon visit http://www.amazon.com/There-are-No-Moose-Maine/dp/0692357076/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1423695705&sr=8-1&keywords=THERE+ARE+NO+MOOSE+IN+MAINE%21



Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/pages/There-Are-No-Moose-In-Maine/809349149138765



Contact:

Miel Parkinson

Author

artstart@nomooseinmaine.com

801-510-3391



Website:

http://www.nomooseinmaine.com