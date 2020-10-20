New Christian Picture Book by Wellness Advocate, Dr. Tonya C. George Shows Little Ones the Good Life "Beyond the Clouds"

Murphy, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/20/2020 --Written to affirm faith, hope, and love in those who see, hear, and read it, a new Christian book for kids makes its way into little hands worldwide. An illustrated celebration in thirty-two pages, the book is all about God's constant presence in the simplest of details. Vibrant, reassuring, and uplifting for readers of any age, "Beyond The Clouds" was written by author, speaker, songwriter, wellness advocate, and NoonieLand LLC founder, Dr. Tonya C. George. With insight, her story springs off the pages thanks to a little boy searching for the potential "hidden" beyond what he can see.



The storybook's central character is all too eager to welcome a mighty cast on his discovery journey. He includes birds, dogs, cats, a squirrel, a raccoon, duck, and dove into his narrative as well as other very busy children. Further extending himself to nature both far and wide, the colorful book is an invitation. It's a call to creativity in the arms of a loving God.



The author said of the children's picture book, "I wrote Beyond the Clouds to reveal the abundant provision, love, and wisdom the Lord has for our lives. It specifically explores the goodness of Jesus Christ. He isn't something we hear too much about in the mainstream. I hope that an understanding of just how present Jesus is in our daily lives will foster the development of a strong spiritual foundation for young readers and their parents."



The Christian baby book author has a Ph.D. in Public Health Epidemiology and is an NCCPA certified Physician Assistant.



For more information about the company, visit https://www.noonieland.com. For more information about Beyond The Clouds, click on www.beyondthecloudsbook.com.



About NoonieLand, LLC

NoonieLand, LLC is a platform that highlights aspects of wellness founded by Dr. Tonya C. George. It encourages visitors to live creatively, love passionately, and walk purposefully to reach their God-given potential despite the challenges of life.



Contact:

Dr. Tonya C. George

Owner, NoonieLand, LLC

info@noonieland.com

469-277-0692



Websites:

https://www.noonieland.com

www.beyondthecloudsbook.com



Social Media:

https://www.instagram.com/noonielandllc

https://www.facebook.com/tonya.george.142

https://www.twitter.com/noonielandL

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCB2D92PhUvk02F0LWyMWAfQ